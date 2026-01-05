Barchart.com
Your Coffee Is Getting Cold: 1 Trade to Make as Arabica Prices Stumble

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay
March coffee futures (KCH26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March ICE coffee futures that prices are trending lower, which gives the bears the overall near-term technical advantage. The trend is the bears’ friend.

Fundamentally, coffee futures prices are declining due to a well-supplied global market at present. Favorable growing weather in major coffee producers like Brazil and Vietnam have boosted supply expectations.

A move in March coffee futures below chart support at $3.5000 would give the coffee bears fresh power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $2.8500, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at $3.7500.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KCH26 358.15 +0.85 +0.24%
Coffee

