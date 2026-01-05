Your Coffee Is Getting Cold: 1 Trade to Make as Arabica Prices Stumble

March coffee futures (KCH26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March ICE coffee futures that prices are trending lower, which gives the bears the overall near-term technical advantage. The trend is the bears’ friend.

Fundamentally, coffee futures prices are declining due to a well-supplied global market at present. Favorable growing weather in major coffee producers like Brazil and Vietnam have boosted supply expectations.

A move in March coffee futures below chart support at $3.5000 would give the coffee bears fresh power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $2.8500, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at $3.7500.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):