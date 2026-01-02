Barchart.com
Cattle Rally to Kick Off the New Year

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay
Live cattle futures were held up by the rallying cash market, with contracts up $3.50 to $4.40 in the front months. February was up $6.35 on the week. Cash trade picked up this week, as trade settled in at $232 across the country, up $2-3 from last week. Feeder cattle futures rallied $5.85 to $8.05 in the front months on Friday, to start the new year off. January was up $9.925 this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.57 to $350.22 on January 1. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at just $3.05. Choice boxes were up $2.52 to $349.97, while Select was $4.54 higher at $346.92. This week’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 474,000 head. That was a 48,000 head increase from last week but 30,893 head below last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.000, up $4.400,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.975, up $3.775,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.350, up $3.575,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $356.100, up $5.850,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $352.950, up $7.625,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $352.250, up $8.025,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 230.350s +3.575 +1.58%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 235.975s +3.775 +1.63%
Live Cattle
LEG26 236.000s +4.400 +1.90%
Live Cattle
GFH26 352.950s +7.625 +2.21%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 356.100s +5.850 +1.67%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 352.250s +8.025 +2.33%
Feeder Cattle

