Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Cattle Rallying on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay
Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay
Live cattle futures are showing gains of $3.10 to $3.75 so far at Friday’s midday. Cash trade has popped up on Friday at $232 in the north, with southern bids still $228-229. Feeder cattle futures are up another $5.37 to $7.10 to start the year. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 21 cents to $348.65 on December 31. 

Commitment of Traders data indicated spec traders in live cattle at a net long position of 94,868 contracts as of 12/23, an addition of 3,565 contracts on the week. Managed money was net long 14,629 contracts in feeder cattle.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices back higher in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at just $1.76. Choice boxes were up $1.25 to $348.70, while Select was $4.56 higher at $346.94. Wednesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 85,000 head, taking the week to date total to 325,000 head. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.350, up $3.750,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.500, up $3.300,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $229.875, up $3.100,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $355.625, up $5.375

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $352.200, up $6.875

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $351.325, up $7.100


