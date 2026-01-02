Barchart.com
Trump Media Stockholders Are About to Get a New Crypto from the President. Does That Make DJT a Buy Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock
Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) stock is inching higher in morning trading on Jan. 2 after the company announced plans of launching a new cryptocurrency tied to its Truth Social platform. 

The latest crypto push adds another layer of speculation to the Nasdaq-listed firm that U.S. President Donald Trump currently owns about 52% of through his revocable trust. 

DJT shares were a volatile investment in 2025. At the time of writing, they are down roughly 33% versus their July high. 

www.barchart.com

Why Did DJT Stock Rally on Crypto News?

A Trump-backed cryptocurrency would likely generate intense publicity, potentially boosting user engagement on Truth Social and creating new monetization channels. 

For DJT shareholders, the move could signal diversification beyond advertising and subscriptions, tapping into the fast-growing digital asset economy. 

However, crypto ventures are notoriously volatile, with regulatory scrutiny and adoption hurdles posing significant risks. 

In short, the announcement could spark speculative buying in the near term, but sustainable value creation will depend on execution: whether the token gains real utility within Truth Social or fades as another one of those hype-driven experiments only. 

Should You Invest in DJT Shares Today?

Despite headline-grabbing initiatives, Trump Media’s fundamentals remain weak. 

In its latest reported quarter, the company’s revenue slipped even below $1 million, leaving its valuation rather stretched compared to peers. 

Meanwhile, losses continue to mount and Truth Social’s user base lags notably behind mainstream platforms, limiting its monetization potential as well. 

DJT stock price rallies in 2025 were mostly related to political momentum and speculative fervor instead of improving financials. 

Finally, technicals do not inspire an investment in Trump Media either. At the time of writing, DJT is trading decisively below its 100-day moving average (MA), signaling the long-term bearish trend remains intact. 

Trump Media Doesn’t Receive Coverage From Wall Street

Another major red flag on DJT shares is the absence of Wall Street coverage

This means investors have to make do without professional guidance, leaving them vulnerable to hype-driven swings, limited transparency, and heightened risks without independent valuation benchmarks or forecasts.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

