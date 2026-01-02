Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

The Fed’s Plans for 2026 Mean You Should Make This 1 Trade Now

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_
Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_

March Euro currency (E6H26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Euro currency futures that price action this week has negated an uptrend as the bulls are now fading. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has just produced a bearish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crosses below the red trigger line.

Fundamentally, sticky U.S. inflation and in turn a likely less-dovish-leaning Federal Reserve on its monetary policy in 2026 are bullish for the U.S. dollar and bearish for the Euro currency. There are also worries about European Union countries’ budget deficits that are Euro-currency-bearish.

A move in the March Euro currency futures below chart support at 1.1750 would give the Euro bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1500, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at the December high of 1.1586.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
E6H26 1.17740 -0.00060 -0.05%
Euro FX

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Intel's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ logo and data- by Piotr Sway via Shutterstock 2
Unusual Activity in Occidental Petroleum Call Options - A Signal Investors Expect a Dividend Hike
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 3
Buy These 6 Down-and-Out Stocks for a ‘Dogs of the Dow' Rebound in 2026
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock 4
After Record Runs for Western Digital and Sandisk in 2025, Consider This 1 Data Center Storage Stock for 2026
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
CrowdStrike Insiders Are Offloading CRWD Stock. Should You?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot