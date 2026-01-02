The Fed’s Plans for 2026 Mean You Should Make This 1 Trade Now

March Euro currency (E6H26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Euro currency futures that price action this week has negated an uptrend as the bulls are now fading. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has just produced a bearish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crosses below the red trigger line.

Fundamentally, sticky U.S. inflation and in turn a likely less-dovish-leaning Federal Reserve on its monetary policy in 2026 are bullish for the U.S. dollar and bearish for the Euro currency. There are also worries about European Union countries’ budget deficits that are Euro-currency-bearish.

A move in the March Euro currency futures below chart support at 1.1750 would give the Euro bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1500, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at the December high of 1.1586.

