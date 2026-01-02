Barchart.com
Cotton Starting Off the New Year with Slight Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Cotton price action is mostly steady to 5 points higher. Futures posted losses of 2 to 5 points across most contracts as the market closed out 2025. Crude oil futures were down 54 cents per barrel at $57.41. The US dollar index was up $0.040 at $97.995. Futures will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day.

On Wednesday afternoon, USDA released the payment details for the Farm Bridge Assistance program, with the cotton payment listed at $117.35/acre.

CFTC released an updated Commitment of Traders report on Wednesday afternoon, showing managed money trimming 4,387 contracts from their net short as of 12/23 to 50,446 contracts.

Export Sales data from Wednesday morning showed 182,680 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on December 18, back down from last week’s marketing year high. Shipments were tallied at 146,915 RB in that week, an 8-week high.

The Seam’s online auction showed sales of 14,459 bales on December 30 at an average price of 60.13 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 20 points on Tuesday at 74.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 90 bales on 12/30 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.02 cents/lb, up just 3 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.27, down 5 points, currently down 2 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.6, down 4 points, currently up 1 point

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 66.83, down 2 points, currently up 3 points


