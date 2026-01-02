Cattle Traders Look to New Year

Live cattle futures saw gains of 82 cents to $1.22 on Wednesday. Cash trade has seen light $229 sales this week but not enough for a trend. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange showed dressed sales of $230.5-232 on 599 of the 1,198 head offered. Feeder cattle futures were up another 70 to 80 cents to close the year. CME’s Feeder Cattle Index was back up 40 to $348.44 on December 30.

Commitment of Traders data indicated spec traders in live cattle at a net long position of 94,868 contracts as of 12/23, an addition of 3,565 contracts on the week. Managed money was net long 14,629 contracts in feeder cattle.

Wednesday morning’s Export Sales report showed a total of just 2,117 MT of beef sold for 2025 in the week of 12/18, with 9,439 MT for 2026. Shipments were pegged at 17,108 MT, a 4-week high.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $5.07. Choice boxes were down another 75 cents to $347.45, while Select was 78 cents lower at $342.38. Wednesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 85,000 head, taking the week to date total to 325,000 head.

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $232.000, up $0.825,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $231.600, up $1.125,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $232.200, up $1.225,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $350.250, up $0.700,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $345.325, up $0.750,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $344.225, up $0.800,