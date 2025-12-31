Hogs on the Steady Side to Round Out 2025

Lean hog futures are trading with most front months within 20 cents of unchanged. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $69.40 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 19 on December 29 at $82.25.

The delayed Export Sales report from USDA showed a total of 18,978 MT of pork sold for 2025 in the week of December 18, with 25,998 MT for 2026 shipment. Exports were tallied at 34,850 MT for that week.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report 93 cents higher at $95.06 per cwt. The loin, rib, and belly were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 492,000 head, with the weekly total at 942,000 head. That was 41,000 head below last week but up 55,371 head from the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $85.325, down $0.125,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.075, down $0.100