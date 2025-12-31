Barchart.com
Weak Demand Has Hurt Cotton Prices, But a Turnaround Is Brewing. 1 Trade Idea.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Closeup of cotton plant via bobbycrim via Pixabay
March cotton futures (CTH26) present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March cotton futures that prices are trending lower and are not that far above the recent contract low. Bears have the solid overall near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, weak U.S. cotton export sales numbers – including to major cotton importer China – amid changing consumer apparel trends that are favoring synthetic fibers more and more over cotton, are significantly bearish factors for cotton futures.

A move in March cotton futures below chart support at 64.00 cents would give the cotton market bears fresh power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 60.00 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at 66.00 cents.

