Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Posting Gains on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Cotton futures are showing gains of 25 to 45 points so far at midday despite weaker outside markets. Crude oil futures are $1.13 per barrel lower at $57.22. The US dollar index is up $0.069 to $97.745. 

Export Sales data as of the week ending on 12/11 has cotton export commitments at 6.183 million RB, 14% below last year. That is also 54% of the USDA projection and lags the 72% average sale pace.

The 12/24 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 6,914 bales at an average price of 61.96 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on December 24 at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated last Thursday to 49.99 cents/lb, a 40 point drop from the previous week. 

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 64.51, up 27 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.84, up 35 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 66.99, up 41 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.78 +0.29 +0.44%
Cotton #2
CTH26 64.49s +0.25 +0.39%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Stock Tumbles, But Investors are Piling into Its Call Options - Time to Buy SMCI?
A concept image showing a scale and a clock by Freebird7977 via Shutterstock 2
As the FDA Approves a Wegovy Pill, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Novo Nordisk Stock?
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Muted in Thin Pre-Christmas Trade, U.S. Jobless Claims Data on Tap
Solana coin by alfernec via Shutterstock 4
Cathie Wood Is Betting on This 1 Little-Known Stock. Should You Buy It Too?
A concept image of a woman placing a psychedelic pill in her open mouth by BLACKDAY via Shutterstock_com 5
Wall Street Thinks This 1 Psychedelic Stock Can Gain 335% in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot