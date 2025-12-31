Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Starting Final Day of 2025 with Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Cotton price action is up 17 to 20 points in the front months. Futures slipped back on Tuesday, with contracts closing within 5 points of unchanged. Crude oil futures were down 13 cents per barrel at $57.95. The US dollar index was up $0.188 at $97.920. 

The Seam’s online auction showed sales of 23,018 bales on December 29 at an average price of 59.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on Monday at 74.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 12/29 with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.02 cents/lb on Monday morning after being delayed due to the holiday last week, up just 3 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.32, down 3 points, currently up 17 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.64, up 1 points, currently up 19 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 66.85, up 1 point, currently up 20 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.66 +0.02 +0.03%
Cotton #2
CTH26 64.30 -0.02 -0.03%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 1
S&P Futures Tread Water Ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 2
Apple is an Analyst Favorite, But AAPL Stock Has Been Flat - Shorting Puts Is the Best Play
Stack of cigarettes by Andrii Shablovskyi via iStock 3
Altria’s (MO) Unusual Options Activity Just Tipped Its Hand to a Hidden Multi-Dimensional Opportunity
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 4
Is There More to Tuesday's Rally in Metals Than a Simple "Turnaround"?
Ford Motor Co_ logo by- Vera Tikhonova via iStock 5
Is Ford a Dividend Stock Worth Buying for 2026 After Its 34% Rise This Year?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot