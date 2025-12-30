Barchart.com
Hogs See Gains as Negotiated Trade Picks Up

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Lean hog futures posted Tuesday gains of 60 to 97 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $70.38 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down $1.40 on December 26 at $82.44. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was $1.83 lower at $94.13 per cwt. The loin and rib were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 492,000 head, with the weekly total at 942,000 head. That was 41,000 head below last week but up 55,371 head from the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $85.450, up $0.975,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $90.175, up $0.775

May 26 Hogs  closed at $94.050, up $0.600,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 90.175s +0.775 +0.87%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 85.450s +0.975 +1.15%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 94.050s +0.600 +0.64%
Lean Hogs

