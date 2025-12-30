This Penny Stock Is Up 180% on a Live Commerce Launch. Should You Buy Shares Now?

A glass jar full of pennies_ Image by John Brueske via Shutterstock_

Society Pass (SOPA) shares rallied on Monday after the Nasdaq-listed firm announced the launch of “TMG Social,” a live commerce platform in Thailand.

This new offering features livestream shopping and enables brands to create shoppable posts, use product tags, and tap into TikTok challenges with a “Shop Now” option.

Despite its massive sure on Dec. 29, Society Pass stock remains down some 50% versus its October high.

What TMG Social Really Means for Society Pass Stock

Investors cheered the “TMG Social” announcement mostly because it positions SOPA stock to capture a slice of Southeast Asia’s social commerce market, worth about $90 billion.

It’s the latest attempt from Society Pass to leverage its network of over 10,000 influencer-creators and the fast-emerging global trend of livestream shopping.

With this launch, SOPA is effectively building a scalable model that connects brands directly with consumers.

For investors, it’s a strategic pivot from traditional e-commerce toward interactive retail, an industry expected to grow rapidly as younger demographics continue to embrace live shopping experiences.

Is It Worth Buying SOPA Shares Today?

Despite being a penny stock, Society Pass remains rather attractive for 2026 as it offers investors exposure to a fast-growing digital economy.

At a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of less than 1.6x , it’s an inexpensive name to own that appears to have momentum building as well.

SOPA has a diversified portfolio across e-commerce, fintech, and media, which further strengthens the case for buying it at current levels.

Management expects “TMG Social” to generate about $10 million in revenue next year, indicating the launch will be immediately accretive to revenue.

In short, for investors seeking high-growth opportunities in emerging markets, Society Pass shares offer a compelling combination of innovation and scale that makes them worth owning for 2026.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Society Pass

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Society Pass stock is rated a “ Moderate Buy ” currently among Wall Street analysts.

The mean target on SOPA shares sits at a whopping $23.75 at the time of writing, indicating they could more than 7x from here in the coming year.