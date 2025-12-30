Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Traders Look to Tuesday Following Steady Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Lean hog futures saw mixed Monday action with nearby contracts within a dime of unchanged. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 13 cents on December 24 at $83.84. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was back down $1.75 at $95.96 per cwt. The butt was the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 444,000 head. That was 52,000 head below last week and down 41,060 head from the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.475, down $0.050,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $89.400, down $0.075

May 26 Hogs  closed at $93.450, up $0.025,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 89.400s -0.075 -0.08%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 84.475s -0.050 -0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 93.450s +0.025 +0.03%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot