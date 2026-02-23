Barchart.com
Add Foreign Exposure to Your Portfolio with This 1 ETF

Jim Van Meerten - Barchart - Columnist

  • Malaysia iShares ETF (EWM) offers exposure to Malaysian equities.
  • EWM has strong technical momentum and a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • The ETF is trading near a new 5-year high and is up 24% over the past 52 weeks.
  • Plus, EWM yields a generous dividend paying out nearly 3%. 

Author’s Note: Today’s Chart of the Day is a little different because instead of featuring an individual U.S. stock, we are looking at an ETF that gives us foreign exposure. Investing in foreign securities adds market, currency, and sector concentration concerns to your investment risks.

Today’s Featured ETF

With $370 million under management, the Malaysia iShares ETF (EWM) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of Malaysian equities. The ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Malaysia Index. 

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. EWM checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Nov. 3, shares are up 14.97%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Malaysia iShares ETF

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

The Malaysia ETF scored a 5-year high of $30.14 on Feb. 20.

  • EWM has a Weighted Alpha of +30.88.
  • Malaysia ETF has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • The ETF has gained 23.65% over the past 52 weeks.
  • Malaysia ETF has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.
  • The ETF recently traded at $29.94 with a 50-day moving average of $28.39.
  • EWM has made 3 new highs and is up 4.10% over the past month.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.34.
  • There’s a technical support level around $29.90.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

  • $370 million under management.
  • 14.87x trailing price-earnings ratio.
  • 3.1% dividend yield.
  • Management fee of 0.50%.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on the Malaysia ETF

  • CFRA’s MarketScope rates the ETF a “3 Star” selling at a 0.03% premium.
  • 4,300 investors are following the fund on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Buy.”

What Are You Investing In? 

  • 33 stocks with a concentration of 69.70% in its top 10 holdings:
  • Top 10 holdings include:
    • Public Bank Berhad (PBBANK) – 14.2%
    • Malayan Banking Berhad (MAYBANK) – 13.95%
    • CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (CIMB) – 13.11%
    • Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TENAGA) – 7.0%
    • Press Metal Aluminum Holdings Berhad (PMETAL) – 5.42%
    • Gamuda Berhad (GAMUDA) – 3.68%
    • IHH Healthcare Berhad (IHH) – 3.67%
    • AMMB Holdings Berhad (AMBANK) – 3.07%
    • Hong Leong Bank Berhad (HLBANK) – 3.05%
    • USD Cash – 2.96% 

The Bottom Line on the Malaysia iShares ETF 

Realize this is a technical play only and the ETF does have a concentration in the Malaysian financial sector.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.


On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

