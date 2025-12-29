Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

These Are the Key Levels to Watch for IonQ Stock Heading into 2026

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_

IonQ (IONQ) shares printed a high of about $82 this year, sharply above their year-to-date low of roughly $18, reflecting the broader volatility that continues to plague the quantum computing industry. 

In the near term, two key levels will likely set the trajectory for IonQ stock: $44.22 that coincides with its 200-day moving average and $53.89 that aligns with its 100-day MA. 

A drop below the former would accelerate downward momentum in early 2026, while a rally past the latter would unlock further upside, potentially back to record levels.  

At the time of writing, IONQ is up a whopping 150% versus its March low but less than 10% only year-to-date. 

www.barchart.com

How to Play IonQ Stock Heading into 2026

Fundamentally, IonQ maintains a significant competitive advantage through its trapped ion qubit technology, which has achieved a world-record 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity rate. 

This breakthrough translates to about one error in every 10,000 operations, sharply outperforming rivals who have yet to breach the 99.9% threshold of one error per 1,000 operations.

Moreover, the NYSE-listed firm’s recent delivery of its 100-qubit Tempo system to South Korea’s KISTI represents a meaningful scaling milestone. 

However, IONQ shares’ valuation (about 400x sales) remains a major overhang heading into 2026. 

IONQ Shares to Benefit From Narrowing Losses

IonQ stock remains attractive also because the company is narrowing its loss rather quickly. 

In the current quarter, the quantum computing specialist is expected to lose $0.48 on a per-share basis, about a 48% improvement on a year-over-year basis. 

More importantly, in fiscal 2026 as a whole, IONQ is estimated to actually earn $1.74 a share, achieving a key profitability milestone that may help justify its premium valuation. 

Key inflection points for the coming year include IonQ’s advancement to “stage B” of the DARPA quantum computing initiative, strengthening its competitive advantage over rivals. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on IonQ?

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street remains constructive on IONQ shares heading into 2026. 

The consensus rating on the quantum computing stock sits at “Moderate Buy” currently with the mean target of about $75 indicating potential upside of nearly 70% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IONQ 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Ionq Inc

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot