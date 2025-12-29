Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Plug Power Stock Underperformed in 2025. Will 2026 Be Different?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Plug Power (PLUG) stock has been a major disappointment for investors since early October, but there’s reason to assume that 2026 will prove its much-anticipated redemption. 

The hydrogen fuel cell specialist expects to break even on gross margin by the middle of next year, which may drive institutional capital to PLUG next year.  

At more than 50% below the year-to-date high, Plug Power shares are attractively valued for 2026.

www.barchart.com

What Makes Plug Power Stock Worth Owning for 2026?

PLUG’s push into the data center market adds a compelling new dimension to its growth story. 

The Nasdaq-listed firm has already started monetizing electricity rights, and is committed to serving as a reliable backup provider for that energy-intensive industry. 

If successful, this foothold could evolve into primary power supply contracts – opening a lucrative revenue stream beyond its traditional clean-energy applications. 

With hyperscale data centers demanding resilient, low-carbon energy, Plug Power Inc’s technology aligns perfectly with industry requirements. 

This strategic pivot bolsters PLUG stock’s long-term outlook and offers investors a fresh catalyst for upside. 

Craig-Hallum Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating on PLUG Shares

In its current financial quarter, Plug Power is expected to lose $0.11 on a per-share basis, a 93% year-over-year improvement, signaling the company is making progress towards profitability. 

That’s part of the reason why Eric Stine – a senior Craig-Hallum analyst – continues to recommend buying this clean energy stock for the coming year. 

In his latest research note, Stine cited the firm’s letter of intent with HY2gen for the installation of a 5MW PEM electrolyzer at Sunrhyse for his bullish view as well.   

From a technical perspective, Plug Power shares’ short-term relative strength index (9-day) sits at about 37 only, indicating the bearish momentum is near exhaustion heading into 2026. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Plug Power?

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Craig-Hallum isn’t the only Wall Street firm keeping bullish on PLUG shares for the coming year. 

According to Barchart, while the consensus rating on PLUG stock currently sits at “Hold” only, the mean target of about $2.98 suggests potential upside of more than 45% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PLUG 1.97 -0.10 -4.83%
Plug Power Inc

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot