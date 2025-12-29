Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Fall to Weakness on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay
Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Lean hog futures extended the pullback from Wednesday with losses of 20 to 55 cents across the front months, with February up just a tick last week. Open interest was up 808 contracts on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $67.19 on Friday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on December 23 at $83.71. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was back up $4.05 at $97.71 per cwt. The loin, butt, and picnic were the primals reported lower, with belly back up $23.44. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week was tallied at 1.978 million head. That was well below last week and down 85,628 head from the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.525, down $0.525,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $89.475, down $0.325

May 26 Hogs  closed at $93.425, down $0.225,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 89.475s -0.325 -0.36%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 84.525s -0.525 -0.62%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 93.425s -0.225 -0.24%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot