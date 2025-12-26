Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Closes the Week with Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Cotton futures closed the Friday session with contracts 25 to 40 points higher, as March posted a 74 point gain this week. Crude oil futures were $1.45 per barrel lower at $56.90. The US dollar index was up $0.054 to $97.735. 

The 12/24 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 6,914 bales at an average price of 61.96 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on December 24 at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price remains at 49.99 cents/lb, after not being reported this week due to the government being closed for the holiday. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.49, up 25 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.78, up 29 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 66.95, up 37 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.78s +0.29 +0.44%
Cotton #2
CTH26 64.49s +0.25 +0.39%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 1
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 2
S&P Futures Muted in Thin Post-Christmas Trade
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 3
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell 4
Make This 1 Trade Now Before Powell’s Out as Fed Chair
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Stocks See Support As Year-End Bullish Sentiment Continues
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot