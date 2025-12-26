Hogs Look to Friday Following Wednesday Losses

Lean hog futures were down 20 to 92 cents across the front months on Wednesday, as contracts faced losses heading into the Holiday break. Open interest was up 1,368 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was up a penny on December 22 at $83.72. The CME will open back up this morning following the Christmas holiday.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was $3.03 lower at $93.66 per cwt. The loin, picnic, ham, and belly were the primals reported lower, with the latter down $14.37. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 170,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.153 million head. That was 309,000 head below last week but still above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $85.050, down $0.925,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $89.800, down $0.475

May 26 Hogs closed at $93.650, down $0.200,