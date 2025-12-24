Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Look to Head into Christmas Break

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Brown and white cow by Frans Ruiter via Unsplash
Brown and white cow by Frans Ruiter via Unsplash
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Live cattle futures are up a dime in the front month December, with other contracts down $1 to $1.50. Cash trade has picked up ahead of the holiday, with a few $229 sales reported this week, steady to $1 higher than last week. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange showed sales on 827 of the 1,734 head offered, at $229-230, with a lot of 40 head sold at $355 dressed. Feeder cattle futures are up 50 to 77 cents at midday. CME’s Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.17 to $353.08 on December 22. The CME will close early today, with no trade on Thursday.

NASS Cold Storage data from Tuesday afternoon showed 425.5 million lbs of beef stocks at the end of November, which was down 3.42% from last year and the smallest November total since 2014.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money adding 3,013 contracts to the spec net long in the week ending on December 16 to 91,303 contracts in live cattle futures and options. In feeder cattle, managed money trimmed 167 contracts from their net long as of last Tuesday to 14,094 contracts.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to $9.76. Choice boxes were down 98 cents to $354.79, while Select was $4.56 lower at $345.03. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 123,000 head for Tuesday, with the week to date total at 244,000 head. That was 13,000 head above last week. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $228.925, up $0.100,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $228.900, down $1.100,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $228.950, down $1.075,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $345.400, up $0.775

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $339.550, up $0.550

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $338.200, up $0.525


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 228.800 -1.225 -0.53%
Live Cattle
LEG26 228.650 -1.350 -0.59%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 228.825 unch unch
Live Cattle
GFH26 339.250 +0.250 +0.07%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 345.000 +0.375 +0.11%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 337.850 +0.175 +0.05%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
2 Dividend Kings Quietly Beating the Market This Year
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Options Are Signaling Pensiveness. Here’s Why the Fear Might Be Unwarranted.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Occidental Petroleum Stock Has Tanked - But It May Hike Its Dividend - Time to Buy?
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 4
Will Oracle Stock Hit $250 in 2026? Dan Ives Thinks So.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Muted With U.S. GDP Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot