Cattle Rally on Wednesday

Live cattle futures posted gains of 42 cents to $2.22 across the board on Wednesday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week following the $232-235 last week. There was some $370-371 dressed trade reported, with southern bids at $230-235..The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 734 head offered, with bids at $230-230.50 live and $365 dressed. Feeder cattle futures were 72 cents to $2.27 in the green at the Wednesday close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 48 cents on August 4 to $348.65.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday afternoon report. Choice boxes were down $1.68 at $367.97, with Select $1.56 higher to $348.06. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 106,000 head, with the week to date total at 306,000 head. That is up 1,000 head from the previous week but 24,532 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $234.175, up $2.225,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $229.475, up $1.575,

Dec 26 Live Cattle closed at $228.675, up $1.400,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $353.325, up $2.125,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $348.375, up $2.225,