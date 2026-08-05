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Cattle Rally on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Closeup of cows eating in barn by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Closeup of cows eating in barn by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Live cattle futures posted gains of 42 cents to $2.22 across the board on Wednesday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week following the $232-235 last week. There was some $370-371 dressed trade reported, with southern bids at $230-235..The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 734 head offered, with bids at $230-230.50 live and $365 dressed.  Feeder cattle futures were 72 cents to $2.27 in the green at the Wednesday close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 48 cents on August 4 to $348.65. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday afternoon report. Choice boxes were down $1.68 at $367.97, with Select $1.56 higher to $348.06. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 106,000 head, with the week to date total at 306,000 head. That is up 1,000 head from the previous week but 24,532 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $234.175, up $2.225,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $229.475, up $1.575,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $228.675, up $1.400,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $353.325, up $2.125,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $348.375, up $2.225,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $339.425, up $2.275,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 228.675s +1.400 +0.62%
Live Cattle
LEV26 229.475s +1.575 +0.69%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 234.175s +2.225 +0.96%
Live Cattle
GFU26 348.375s +2.225 +0.64%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 353.325s +2.125 +0.61%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 339.425s +2.275 +0.67%
Feeder Cattle

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