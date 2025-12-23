Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Slip Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Live cattle futures saw weaker trade on Tuesday, with contracts down $1.05 to $1.90 on the session. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few $229 sales reported early in KS, steady to $1 higher than last week. The Tuesday Fed Cattle Exchange showed no sales on the 1,734 head offered, with bids at $225-227.50. Feeder cattle posted losses of $1.30 to $1.90 at the close. CME’s Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.17 to $353.08 on December 22.

NASS Cold Storage data from this afternoon showed 425.5 million lbs of beef stocks at the end of November, which was down 3.42% from last year and the smallest November total since 2014.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money adding 3,013 contracts to the spec net long in the week ending on December 16 to 91,303 contracts in live cattle futures and options. In feeder cattle, managed money trimmed 167 contracts from their net long as of last Tuesday to 14,094 contracts.

Export Sales data showed 8,776 MT of beef sold in the week ending on 12/11, back down from the week prior. Export Shipments were 14,930 MT in that week, a 3-week high.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $6.18. Choice boxes were down $7.10 to $355.77, while Select was $1.10 higher at $349.59. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 123,000 head for Tuesday, with the week to date total at 244,000 head. That was 13,000 head above last week.

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $228.825, down $1.900,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.000, down $1.425,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.025, down $1.050,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $344.625, down $1.875,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $339.000, down $1.500,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $337.675, down $1.325,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 230.025s -1.050 -0.45%
Live Cattle
LEG26 230.000s -1.425 -0.62%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 228.825s -1.900 -0.82%
Live Cattle
GFH26 339.000s -1.500 -0.44%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 344.625s -1.875 -0.54%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 337.675s -1.325 -0.39%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock 1
‘Top Pick’ Amazon Had a Dismal Year: What’s AMZN Stock’s Forecast for 2026?
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 2
The Case for Nvidia Stock Hitting $275 in 2026
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Options Are Signaling Pensiveness. Here’s Why the Fear Might Be Unwarranted.
Lululemon Athletica inc_ leggings by- Sorbis via Shutterstock 4
This Michael Burry Stock Spiked on a $1B Activist Stake. How Our Top Analyst Found the Trade Early.
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Down But Not Out - Worth Buying PANW Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot