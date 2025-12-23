As Silver Prices Hit New Record Highs, Should You Buy Hycroft Mining Stock?

Hycroft Mining (HYMC) shares have soared over 60% this week after the mining firm announced its strongest drill results ever from the ongoing 2025-2026 exploration program in Nevada.

In its latest press release, HYMC’s management said the company’s Vortex zone delivered record silver grades, confirming continuity and expansion potential.

Following the aforementioned surge, Hycroft stock is trading at more than 11x its price at the start of this year.

Hycroft Stock Rallies on Surging Silver Prices

HYMC shares have rallied in recent sessions primarily because record drill grades and expanding mineralization zones signal meaningful potential for resource growth.

Together with a silver (SIH26) price that itself sits at record levels currently, the recent update makes Hycroft Mining significantly more attractive to own heading into 2026.

However, underlying operational and financing risks suggest HYMC remains a speculative name at best.

For traders seeking leverage to the continued expected surge in silver, it sure offers direct exposure.

But long-term investors must demand evidence that the Nasdaq-listed firm can convert exploration momentum into production growth and improved financial performance.

HYMC Shares Remain a Risky Bet for 2026

Investors must tread with caution on Hycroft shares at current levels as it has a history of financial strain, including prior restructuring and persistent cash burn.

This leaves it dependent on dilutive capital raise to fund operations.

Meanwhile, valuation looks stretched as well relative to the firm’s limited production profile, with market enthusiasm often disconnected from near-term fundamentals.

HYMC requires impeccable capital and technical execution to transition from exploration success to profitable operations, both of which pose significant risks.

Even from a technical perspective, the picture isn’t particularly exciting. Hycroft’s long-term (100-day) relative strength index (RSI) currently sits at north of 78, indicating the bullish momentum may be near exhaustion.

Hycroft Doesn’t Receive Coverage From Wall Street

Another glaring red flag on Hycroft stock is the absence of Wall Street coverage , which means investors are on their own when assessing risks and valuing resources.

Without reliable forecasts, HYMC shares are particularly vulnerable to speculation and volatility.