Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Steady at Monday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Cotton futures are posting 3 to 5 point gains at midday, with March down 3 points. Crude oil futures are $1.30 per barrel higher at $57.84. The US dollar index is back down $0.312 at midday to $97.94.

USDA’s Export Sales report indicated a total of 153,266 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on December 4. That was a 3-week high for sales but 10.19% below the same week last year. Shipments were 101,577 RB in that week, which was a marketing year low. 

CFTC data showed managed money trimming 4,774 contracts from their net short in the week ending on 12/9 to 55,013 contracts.

The 12/19 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 18,183 bales at an average price of 59.38 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on December 19 at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday with the certified stocks level at 12,396 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated on Thursday to 49.99 cents/lb a 40 point drop from last week.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 63.72, down 3 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 64.87, up 3 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 65.91, up 5 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.78 -0.06 -0.09%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.61s -0.14 -0.22%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 1
Did Nvidia Just Lose Its Spot as Wall Street’s AI Chip Darling? JPMorgan Says This ‘Overall Top Pick’ Is Better.
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
5 "Best of the Best" Dividend Stocks to Own in 2026
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 3
Nike, Tilray, and Palantir: Their Unusually Active Put Options Will Boost Your Wallet After Christmas
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
No ‘Intelligence or Emotional Stability’ Required: Warren Buffett Warns Short-Term Markets Are a ‘Voting Machine,’ But Eventually Reflect Reality
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock 5
The Saturday Spread: How a Little-Known Options Strategy Targets Asymmetric Upside (ORCL, NEE, IRM)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot