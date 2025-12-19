Cotton Posting Midday Gains on Friday

Cotton futures are trading with midday gains of 25 to 30 points on Friday. Crude oil futures are 47 cents per barrel higher at $56.47. The US dollar index is $0.197 higher to $98.285.

Total export sale commitments are 5.72 million RB, which is now 16.53% below the same period last year. Much of that is due to lighter sales with shipments actually up 7.61% during the marketing year at 2.3 million RB.

The December 18 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 9,858 bales at an average price of 60.53 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 30 points on 12/17 at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 12,396 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated this afternoon to 49.99 cents/lb a 40 point drop from last week.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.8, up 29 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 64.88, up 27 points,