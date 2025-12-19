Barchart.com
Cotton Posting Midday Gains on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton futures are trading with midday gains of 25 to 30 points on Friday. Crude oil futures are 47 cents per barrel higher at $56.47. The US dollar index is $0.197 higher to $98.285.

Total export sale commitments are 5.72 million RB, which is now 16.53% below the same period last year. Much of that is due to lighter sales with shipments actually up 7.61% during the marketing year at 2.3 million RB.

The December 18 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 9,858 bales at an average price of 60.53 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 30 points on 12/17 at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 12,396 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated this afternoon to 49.99 cents/lb a 40 point drop from last week.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 63.8, up 29 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 64.88, up 27 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 65.91, up 25 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

