Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

This Investor Is Betting $1 Billion on a Lululemon Stock Turnaround. Should You Buy the Dip Here in Hopes of Gains to Come?

Aditya Raghunath - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Lululemon Athletica inc_ storefront by- Robert Way via iStock
Lululemon Athletica inc_ storefront by- Robert Way via iStock

Activist investing heavyweight Elliott Investment Management just made a bold bet, acquiring a $1 billion stake in Lululemon (LULU). The firm's involvement, coupled with the abrupt departure of CEO Calvin McDonald, has investors wondering whether this marks the beginning of a genuine turnaround or the start of a painful restructuring.

LULU stock surged around 10% last week following the news of McDonald's exit. Yesterday, it rose more than 3% after Elliott disclosed a $1 billion investment in the athleisure giant. Lululemon reported a 2% decline in its core market amid competition from startups including Vuori and Alo Yoga.

Moreover, tariff-related headwinds impacted the bottom line by $210 million. Alternatively, strong demand from China helped Lululemon grow international sales by 33% year-over-year (YoY). 

Elliott has a mixed track record with retail turnarounds. However, LULU stockholders should be prepared for strategic changes given the activist investor’s involvement. Elliott has already roped in former Ralph Lauren (RL) CFO Jane Nielsen to the table as a potential CEO candidate. This indicates a plan to push for operational improvements and possible portfolio restructuring.

Despite the ongoing rally, LULU stock is down almost 60% from its all-time high. Let’s see if the retail company is a good buy in December 2025.

www.barchart.com

Should You Buy the Dip in Lululemon Stock?

Lululemon faces a critical inflection point as it navigates mounting challenges in its largest market amid leadership transitions. In fiscal Q3 of 2026, the athletic apparel maker reported revenue of $2.57 billion, up 7% year-over-year (YoY). 

While revenue from the Americas fell 2%, comparable sales were down 5% YoY. The company management expects sluggish sales to persist through the crucial holiday quarter. 

The company projects fourth-quarter revenue between $3.5 billion and $3.59 billion, down almost 3% from the year-ago period. Additionally, it projects the operating margin to compress by 680 basis points in fiscal Q4. Tariffs and the elimination of duty-free shipping exemptions account for 410 basis points of that pressure, creating a structural headwind that won't disappear quickly.

Lululemon’s management outlines a recovery plan focused on product creation, activation, and enterprise efficiency. This strategy aims to increase new-style penetration to 35% by spring while reducing product development cycles from 18 months to 12 months.

Recent launches, including Milemaker and Shake It Out, have generated positive guest response, though not enough to offset weakness in legacy franchises, which have lost their novelty among high-value customers. Notably, revenue from Mainland China rose 46%, while comparable sales in the country surged by 25% due to strong outerwear performance and successful platform activations. 

Management now expects full-year China growth at or above the high end of its 20%-25% guidance range. The geographic divergence highlights opportunity and risk, as Lululemon could depend on international expansion to offset domestic headwinds.

Lululemon ended Q3 with $1 billion in cash and zero balance sheet debt. Its gross margin contracted 290 basis points in Q3 due to tariff impacts and higher markdowns. It expects gross margin to decline approximately 270 basis points for the full year, with pressure intensifying in the fourth quarter.

Management indicated that negative factors will likely outweigh positives as the company enters its first full year under heightened tariff rates. The path to margin recovery appears to be a multi-year journey rather than a near-term achievement.

Is LULU Stock Undervalued?

Analysts tracking LULU stock forecast revenue to rise from $10.6 billion in fiscal 2025 to $14 billion in fiscal 2030. In this period, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $14.6 per share to $19.5 per share. 

Today, LULU stock is trading at 17.7x forward earnings, below its three-year average of 24.6x. If Lululemon stock continues to trade at 18x earnings, it will be priced at $351 in late 2028, indicating an upside potential of 63% from current levels.

Out of the 30 analysts covering LULU stock, three recommend “Strong Buy,” 25 recommend “Hold,” one recommends “Moderate Sell,” and one recommends “Strong Sell.” The average LULU stock price target is $204.35, which is below the current price of $210.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Aditya Raghunath did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LULU 209.26 -5.85 -2.72%
Lululemon Athletica
RL 362.71 -7.35 -1.99%
Ralph Lauren Corp

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Warren Buffett_ Image by mark reinstein via Shutterstock_ 1
‘We’ll Be in These Stocks 10, 20 Years’: Warren Buffett’s $30 Billion Bet Gets a Big Boost as Bank of Japan Raises Rates to 30-Year High
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Climb Before the Open on Micron Boost Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
Cybersecurity by AIBooth via Shutterstock 3
Exposing the Hidden Geometry of Palo Alto (PANW) Stock Most Investors Will Miss
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Used to Give His Family Members $10,000 in Cash for Christmas – Why He Stopped, and What the Oracle of Omaha Left Under the Tree Instead
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
2 Option Trade Ideas To Consider This Thursday
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot