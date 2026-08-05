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Z Stock Layoffs: What to Know About the Latest Zillow Job Cuts

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Digital Realty-by kitzcorner via iStock
Digital Realty-by kitzcorner via iStock

Zillow (Z) stock is in the spotlight on Wednesday morning after the online real estate marketplace announced a fresh round of corporate layoffs. The company said it’s eliminating just over 500 roles in a strategic organizational overhaul aimed at building a more disciplined cost structure. 

Zillow shares have been a massive disappointment for investors in 2026, currently trading at about half its price in early January. 

www.barchart.com

What the Layoffs Really Mean for Zillow Stock

According to Zillow’s chief executive Jeremy Wacksman, these job cuts are designed to streamline operations, eliminate redundancies, and realign talent toward core growth initiatives like mortgages, rentals, and artificial intelligence (AI) integration.

While the company has maintained double-digit revenue growth in recent quarters, higher interest rates have weighed on traditional home transaction volumes nationwide.

Management emphasized that continuing to scale efficiently requires operating with a leaner cost model and getting the right roles aligned to support long-term profitability and navigate ongoing housing headwinds.

Note that Z shares’ relative strength index (RSI) sits in the early 60s currently, indicating intense buying pressure heading into the Q2 earnings release later today, after market close.

Should You Load Up on Z Shares Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

For Zillow shareholders, the timing of these layoffs right before Wednesday’s Q2 earnings release signals leadership is taking aggressive steps to protect operating margins. 

Consensus is for the company to post $0.10 in earnings per share (EPS), which would represent an incredible 10x growth on a year-over-year basis. 

Reducing headcount should lower Z’s fixed costs and improve its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second half of 2026. 

Together, cost discipline and a strong quarterly print could help stabilize sentiment and provide a much-needed catalyst for Zillow shares to kick off a sustainable recovery. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Zillow

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on Zillow despite its year-to-date underperformance. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Z stock sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $60 indicating potential upside of more than 65% from current levels.  

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
Z 36.08 -0.20 -0.55%
Zillow Group Cl C

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