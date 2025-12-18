Cotton Showing Slight Thursday Gains

Cotton futures are up 5 to 7 points so far on Thursday’s midday. Crude oil futures are 50 cents per barrel higher at $56.44. The US dollar index is $0.143 higher to $98.145.

Export Sales data showed 135,886 RB of cotton sold during the week of 11/27, a 4-week low. Shipments were a 3-week high at 122,094 RB.

Spec traders in cotton futures and options were trimming their net short position during the week ending on December 2 by 2,212 contracts. That took their net short to 59,787 contracts.

Thursday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 14,934 bales at an average price of 60.84 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 90 points on 12/17 at 73.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on December 17 with the certified stocks level at 12,396 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb last week. It will be updated again later today.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.5, up 7 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 64.6, up 7 points,