Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Slipping Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Live cattle futures are down $1.75 to 2.80 so far on Thursday. Cash trade has been slow this week, with a few early sales at $229 and KS bids this morning at $227. Dressed northern sales have been $358 and $228 live on a few heifers. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,708 head listed and bids of $225-226.50 live and $350.50 dressed. Feeder cattle futures are$2.20 to $2.75 in the red so far at midday. The CME feeder cattle index from December 16 was up 94 cents from the day prior at $349.79.

Weekly Export Sales data showed just 1,908 MT of beef sold for 2025 delivery in the week ending on 11/27, with 12,087 MT for 2026. Export shipments were 10,869 MT during that week, a 3-week low.

Commitment of Traders data in the week ending on 12/2 showed spec funds in live cattle futures and options cutting 10,703 contracts from their net long to 82,208 contracts. Managed money was busy trimming another 2,630 contracts from their net long in the week of December 2 to 13,418 contracts, the smallest since November 2024.

 

The December Cattle on Feed report will be released on Friday, with traders looking for November placements to be down 8% from last year and marketings with a 11.3% drop. December 1 on feed is expected to be 1.6% below last year.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $12.99. Choice boxes were up 95 cents to $357.04, while Select was $2.38 lower at $344.05. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 118,000 head on Wednesday, with the weekly total at 349,000 head. That was 12,000 head below last week and 13,062 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $227.500, down $2.800,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.425, down $2.125,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.350, down $1.775,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $339.300, down $2.225

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $333.750, down $2.575

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $332.300, down $2.725


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 227.925 -1.200 -0.52%
Live Cattle
LEG26 227.950 -1.600 -0.70%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 227.925 -2.375 -1.03%
Live Cattle
GFH26 333.975 -2.350 -0.70%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 339.975 -1.550 -0.45%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 332.500 -2.525 -0.75%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 1
Cathie Wood Keeps Buying the Dip in CoreWeave Stock. Should You?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Says the Dip in Broadcom Stock Is a Screaming Buy. Are You Loading Up on Shares Now?
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone-by WonderPix via Shutterstock 3
Oracle's Unusual Put Options Activity - A Contrarian Signal - Should Investors Buy ORCL Stock?
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 4
Beyond Nvidia: The AI Stock to Buy With 205% Upside Potential
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 5
MicroStrategy Gets to Stay in the Nasdaq-100. Does It Deserve to Stay in Your Portfolio Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot