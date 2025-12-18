Barchart.com
How Much Higher Will Corn Prices Climb?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Corn Rows of from Below
March corn (ZCH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March corn futures that prices have this week rebounded from a strong support area and that a bullish double-bottom reversal pattern may now be forming. 

Fundamentally, export and domestic demand for U.S. corn has been solid the past few months. 

A move in March corn futures above chart resistance at $4.45 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $4.75 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at the November low of $4.34 ½.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCH26 444-0 +3-4 +0.79%
Corn

