How Much Higher Will Corn Prices Climb?

March corn (ZCH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March corn futures that prices have this week rebounded from a strong support area and that a bullish double-bottom reversal pattern may now be forming.

Fundamentally, export and domestic demand for U.S. corn has been solid the past few months.

A move in March corn futures above chart resistance at $4.45 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $4.75 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at the November low of $4.34 ½.

