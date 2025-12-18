Is Hasbro Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Hasbro, Inc_ logo with potato head by- JHEVPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $11.4 billion , Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS ) is a global toy and game company that operates across the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company offers a wide range of products, including action figures, dolls, preschool toys, trading cards, games, and licensed consumer goods such as apparel and home products.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Hasbro fits this criterion perfectly. Hasbro also expands its brands through digital gaming, role-playing experiences, and entertainment content spanning film, television, and digital media.

Shares of the toy and game maker have slipped 3.8% from its 52-week high of $85.14 . HAS stock has gained 9.4% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 4.4% rise over the same time frame.

Longer term, HAS stock is up 46.5% on a YTD basis, exceeding DOWI's 13.2% gain. Moreover, shares of Hasbro have surged nearly 41% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 13.8% return over the same time frame.

The stock has shown a bullish trend, consistently trading above its 200-day moving average since early May.

Shares of Hasbro rose 3.7% on Oct. 23 after the company reported strong Q3 2025 results , with revenue up 8% year over year and operating profit increasing 13% to $341 million, driven by a 42% revenue surge in the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment. Investor sentiment was further boosted by MAGIC: THE GATHERING revenue jumping 55%, adjusted EPS of $1.68, and a high 44% operating margin in the Wizards segment, highlighting strong profitability and operating leverage.

Additionally, Hasbro raised its full-year outlook, projecting high-single-digit revenue growth, adjusted operating margins of 22% - 23%, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.24 billion - $1.26 billion.

In comparison, rival Mattel, Inc. ( MAT ) has lagged behind HAS stock. MAT has risen nearly 16% on a YTD basis and 13.3% over the past 52 weeks.