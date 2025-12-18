Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Hasbro Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Hasbro, Inc_ logo with potato head by- JHEVPhoto via iStock
Hasbro, Inc_ logo with potato head by- JHEVPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $11.4 billion, Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) is a global toy and game company that operates across the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company offers a wide range of products, including action figures, dolls, preschool toys, trading cards, games, and licensed consumer goods such as apparel and home products. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Hasbro fits this criterion perfectly. Hasbro also expands its brands through digital gaming, role-playing experiences, and entertainment content spanning film, television, and digital media.

Shares of the toy and game maker have slipped 3.8% from its 52-week high of $85.14HAS stock has gained 9.4% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 4.4% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, HAS stock is up 46.5% on a YTD basis, exceeding DOWI's 13.2% gain. Moreover, shares of Hasbro have surged nearly 41% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 13.8% return over the same time frame.

The stock has shown a bullish trend, consistently trading above its 200-day moving average since early May.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Hasbro rose 3.7% on Oct. 23 after the company reported strong Q3 2025 results, with revenue up 8% year over year and operating profit increasing 13% to $341 million, driven by a 42% revenue surge in the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment. Investor sentiment was further boosted by MAGIC: THE GATHERING revenue jumping 55%, adjusted EPS of $1.68, and a high 44% operating margin in the Wizards segment, highlighting strong profitability and operating leverage. 

Additionally, Hasbro raised its full-year outlook, projecting high-single-digit revenue growth,  adjusted operating margins of 22% - 23%, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.24 billion - $1.26 billion.

In comparison, rival Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has lagged behind HAS stock. MAT has risen nearly 16% on a YTD basis and 13.3% over the past 52 weeks.  

Due to the stock's strong performance, analysts are bullish about its prospects. HAS stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall from the 13 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $92.50 represents a premium of 13% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MAT 20.54 +0.20 +0.98%
Mattel Inc
$DOWI 48,215.08 +329.11 +0.69%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
HAS 81.82 +0.47 +0.58%
Hasbro Inc

Most Popular News

Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 1
Cathie Wood Keeps Buying the Dip in CoreWeave Stock. Should You?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Says the Dip in Broadcom Stock Is a Screaming Buy. Are You Loading Up on Shares Now?
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone-by WonderPix via Shutterstock 3
Oracle's Unusual Put Options Activity - A Contrarian Signal - Should Investors Buy ORCL Stock?
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 4
MicroStrategy Gets to Stay in the Nasdaq-100. Does It Deserve to Stay in Your Portfolio Too?
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 5
S&P Futures Gain as Investors Weigh U.S. Jobs Data, Fed Speak and Micron Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot