Cotton Showing Thursday AM Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash
Cotton prices action is down 10 to 15 points early on Thursday. Futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts up 20 to 33 points on the day. Crude oil futures were $1.63 per barrel higher at $56.90. The US dollar index was $0.201 higher to $97.995. 

Spec traders in cotton futures and options were trimming their net short position during the week ending on December 2 by 2,212 contracts. That took their net short to 59,787 contracts.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 5,155 bales at an average price of 61.24 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 5 points on 12/15 at 73.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 78 bales on December 16 with the certified stocks level at 12,396 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb last week. It will be updated again on Thursday.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.43, up 33 points, currently down 13 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 64.53, up 27 points, currently down 14 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.58, up 20 points currently down 14 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.57 +0.04 +0.06%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

