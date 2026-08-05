Dear Quantinuum Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 11

Investors interested in Quantinuum (QNT) should mark Aug. 11 on their calendars. The quantum computing pioneer is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes, offering Wall Street its latest look at the company’s commercial momentum and financial performance.

With enthusiasm surrounding quantum computing continuing to build, investors will be watching closely for revenue growth, updates on customer adoption, progress in expanding enterprise partnerships, and management’s outlook for the remainder of the year.

The earnings report could play a pivotal role in determining whether Quantinuum can justify its premium valuation and reinforce its position as one of the leading players in the rapidly evolving quantum computing industry.

About Quantinuum Stock

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company that develops a full-stack platform spanning quantum hardware, software, middleware, and applications designed to accelerate the commercialization of quantum computing. Formed through the merger of Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum, the company serves customers across industries including pharmaceuticals, financial services, cybersecurity, manufacturing, and government. Quantinuum is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has a market cap of $15.17 billion, making it one of the world’s largest publicly traded pure-play quantum computing companies.

QNT has enjoyed a strong start as a public company following one of the year’s most closely watched technology IPOs. The quantum computing company priced its upsized initial public offering on June 3 at $60 per share, selling 28 million shares and raising approximately $1.68 billion in gross proceeds. Shares began trading on the Nasdaq on June 4 under the ticker QNT and opened at $68, about 13% above the IPO price.

Since its debut, the stock has experienced the volatility typical of newly listed, high-growth technology companies. While Quantinuum has slipped 23.9% over the past month amid post-IPO profit-taking, buying interest has returned in recent sessions. The shares have posted a solid 19.84% gains over the past five trading days, including an 8.25% intraday rally on Aug. 3 followed by another 4.47% advance on Aug. 4. This occurred as investors position ahead of the company’s first quarterly earnings report as a public company on Aug. 11 and remaine optimistic about the long-term growth potential of the quantum computing industry.

The stock currently is trading at a premium compared to industry peers at 111.85 times forward sales.

Snapshot of Financial Standing

Quantinuum’s IPO registration statement provides the company’s historical financial performance for 2024, 2025, and the quarter ended March 31, offering investors a snapshot of its growth trajectory. Revenue increased 34.4% year-over-year (YOY) to $30.9 million in 2025 from $23 million in 2024, driven by greater adoption of its quantum computing hardware, software, and cybersecurity offerings.

The company also disclosed Q1 2026 revenue of $5.2 million, while bookings reached $79.3 million in 2025, highlighting a growing pipeline of commercial demand, while remaining performance obligations (RPO) stood at $76.8 million as of March 31, providing future revenue visibility.

Despite improving sales, Quantinuum remains firmly in investment mode. The company reported a net loss of $192.6 million in 2025, compared with a $144.1 million loss in 2024, reflecting continued spending on research and development, engineering talent, and commercialization as it races to build fault-tolerant quantum computing systems. The company’s operating losses are likely to continue for the foreseeable future as it prioritizes innovation and market expansion over near-term profitability.

Additionally, analysts anticipate losses to remain in fiscal 2026, with loss per share expected at $1.61 in 2026 and $1.63 in fiscal 2027. The consensus loss per share for the about to be reported quarter (ended June 2026) is at $0.26.

What Do Analysts Expect for Quantinuum Stock?

Analysts are mostly bullish about QNT’s prospects. Needham initiated coverage of Quantinuum with a “Buy” rating and a $100 price target, citing the company’s long-term commercial opportunity as it advances toward the launch of its Apollo fault-tolerant quantum computing system in 2029.

Also, Jefferies initiated coverage of Quantinuum with a “Buy” rating and a $90 price target, calling the company a leading player in the quantum computing sector. Jefferies also identified the planned Apollo system as a key long-term catalyst, describing it as a potential industry “commercial tipping point” that could accelerate enterprise adoption of quantum computing.

QNT stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and two analysts advise a “Hold” rating.

QNT’s average analyst price target of $98.75 indicates an upside of 73.8%, while the Street-high target price of $155 suggests 172.7% upside ahead.