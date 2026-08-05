Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip In SoFi Stock

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Shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) have remained under pressure so far in 2026. SOFI stock has fallen 28% year-to-date (YTD) and is trading 43% below its 52-week high.

The recent weakness reflects investor concerns over the company's revenue mix. While those concerns are valid, SoFi's long-term growth drivers remain firmly intact, suggesting the current dip is a buying opportunity.

Why SoFi's Investors Are Concerned

The primary reason behind the recent decline is the slower contribution from SoFi's capital-light, non-lending businesses.

Investors have increasingly favored SoFi's Financial Services and Technology Platform segments because they diversify revenue beyond lending, require less capital, and remove credit risk. As contributions from these businesses softened in the first half of 2026, the market reacted negatively despite a strong earnings report.

While SoFi delivered record adjusted net revenue of $1.2 billion, representing 40% year-over-year (YoY) growth, much of the increase came from its lending business.

The lending segment generated a record $712 million in adjusted net revenue, while the Financial Services and Technology Platform businesses together contributed $551 million, accounting for 46% of total adjusted net revenue.

This marks a decline in the share of revenue from non-lending operations compared to the previous quarter, when these businesses accounted for just under half of total revenue.

The changing revenue mix suggests SoFi is retaining a larger portion of its originated loans on its balance sheet rather than selling them through its platform.

While this strategy boosts interest income and supports near-term revenue growth, it also requires more capital and exposes the company to greater credit and default risk. These factors have understandably weighed on investor sentiment.

Capital-Light Growth Is Regaining Momentum

Although the revenue mix has shifted temporarily, SoFi's capital-light businesses are showing signs of renewed strength.

Fee-based revenue reached $472 million in the second quarter, accounting for 39% of total revenue and rising 22% sequentially. Growth was driven by the Loan Platform Business (LPB), as well as higher origination fees, interchange revenue, and brokerage income.

The LPB is especially attractive because it generates high-margin fee income without requiring SoFi to retain loans or assume credit risk.

Management also announced several partnerships that should accelerate this business. The company signed a new agreement with Sixth Street to purchase up to $1 billion in personal loans, expanded into small-business lending through a three-year, $3 billion partnership with BasePoint Capital, and entered the home equity loan market.

These new loan categories expand SoFi's addressable market while increasing fee income without adding balance-sheet risk. As these initiatives scale, the company's revenue mix should gradually shift back toward the capital-light model investors prefer.

Member Growth Continues to Drive SoFi’s Ecosystem

Another major strength is SoFi's rapidly expanding member base. SoFi added 1.1 million new members during the second quarter, bringing total membership to 15.8 million, up 35% YoY. Further, SoFi added 2.2 million new products, increasing total products to 24.4 million, a 42% YoY increase.

For the first time, SoFi added twice as many products as new members, indicating that existing customers are increasingly adopting multiple financial products, increasing customer lifetime value while reducing acquisition costs.

Cross-selling continues to accelerate as well. During the quarter, 51% of new products were opened by existing members, up from 43% in the previous quarter and 35% a year ago.

This shows growing customer loyalty and suggests SoFi's ecosystem is becoming increasingly sticky, creating a durable competitive advantage over time.

Deposits Continue to Strengthen the Business

SoFi's growing deposit base provides another important competitive advantage. Customer deposits offer a stable, low-cost source of funding for its lending operations, supporting stronger net interest margins and improving long-term profitability.

The Bottom Line on SOFI Stock

The recent weakness in SOFI stock reflects concerns about the temporary shift toward lending-driven revenue. While retaining more loans on its balance sheet increases near-term capital requirements and credit exposure, management is expanding its capital-light businesses through new platform partnerships, additional loan categories, and growing fee-based revenue streams.

At the same time, record member growth, rising product adoption, stronger cross-selling, and expanding deposits strengthen the company's long-term growth outlook. While Wall Street remains cautious and maintains a consensus “Hold,” the dip presents a buying opportunity for investors with a long-term outlook.