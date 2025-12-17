Cotton Bouncing on Wednesday Morning

Cotton are trading with a midweek bounce, as contracts are up 22 to 31 points higher at midday. Crude oil futures are 88 cents per barrel higher at $56.15. The US dollar index is $0.141 higher to $97.935.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 5,155 bales at an average price of 61.24 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 5 points on 12/15 at 73.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 78 bales on December 16 with the certified stocks level at 12,396 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb last week. It will be updated again on Thursday.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.41, up 31 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 64.53, up 27 points,