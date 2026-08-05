Dear Coherent Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 12

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been creating winners across the tech industry, but not every company benefiting from the boom sits in the spotlight. Some are quietly powering the infrastructure behind the AI revolution, and Coherent Corporation (COHR) is one of them. The world’s leading photonics company has become an increasingly important player as data centers race to replace aging copper connections with high-speed fiber-optic networks capable of handling the massive amounts of data generated by AI and cloud computing.

That shift has transformed Coherent’s optical networking business from what was once considered a cyclical, slow-growing segment into the company’s biggest growth engine. The opportunity has only grown larger as hyperscalers continue expanding their AI infrastructure, and the market has taken notice. Earlier this year, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) reinforced that optimism with a $2 billion investment in Coherent, adding another vote of confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. Combined with strong execution, those tailwinds have helped fuel an impressive rally in COHR stock over the past year.

Now, investors have another date worth circling on their calendars. Coherent is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Wall Street heads into the earnings release with high expectations, forecasting robust growth in both revenue and earnings for the quarter as well as for the full year fiscal 2026.

So, what’s driving analysts’ confidence, and can Coherent deliver another strong performance?

About Coherent Stock

Coherent is one of the world’s leading photonics companies, providing engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and laser systems that support industries ranging from communications and electronics to industrial manufacturing and scientific research. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the company was founded in 1971 and rebranded from II-VI Incorporated to Coherent in 2022.

Today, with a market capitalization of $63.3 billion and operations spanning more than 20 countries, Coherent plays a critical role in enabling next-generation technologies. It offers products that include AI data center transceivers, semiconductor components, advanced ceramics, laser optics, and precision laser systems. As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, Coherent has emerged as a key supplier powering the digital economy.

If you’ve been following Coherent, you know this chart did not happen overnight. It’s the result of years of execution, innovation, and being in the right place as technology evolved. Throughout the past 20 years, COHR stock has skyrocketed an extraordinary 2,973%, and even over the last decade, it has climbed 1,428%. The gains have only accelerated in recent years, with the stock rallying 616.5% during the past three years and 228.5% over the last 52 weeks as investors increasingly recognized Coherent as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom.

This year has been particularly eventful. COHR got off to a strong start in 2026, soaring 87.93% year-to-date (YTD) and touching a record high of $440 in June. But the ride has not been smooth. Like many high-beta AI hardware names, the stock ran into a sharp bout of profit-taking after its record run. As enthusiasm across the AI photonics space cooled and lofty valuations came under pressure, Coherent gave back a significant portion of its gains. From its early June peak to its July low of $220.68, the stock fell more than 49.8%, a reminder that even the strongest AI winners are not immune to bouts of volatility. However, COHR is already up 49% from that low.

Clearly, the momentum appears to be shifting again lately. Yesterday, COHR jumped 12.4% after a Reuters report revealed that the Trump administration is considering sweeping restrictions on imports of new Chinese data center hardware, particularly Chinese optical transceivers used in AI data centers. If implemented, those measures could effectively shut Chinese suppliers out of one of the fastest-growing corners of the AI infrastructure market, creating a meaningful opportunity for U.S.-based companies like Coherent.

The timing could not be more interesting. Coherent already enjoys a strong competitive position, backed by Nvidia as a strategic equity investor, while demand for its AI optical transceiver products has reportedly exceeded supply well into the future. With the company’s next earnings report just around the corner, investors seem to be betting that a favorable regulatory backdrop, combined with another potentially strong quarter, could mark the beginning of Coherent’s next leg higher.

Technically, the rebound is also encouraging. The 14-day RSI has recovered to 58.09, indicating improving momentum without entering overbought territory, while the MACD oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover, suggesting buying pressure is returning after weeks of weakness.

Valuation-wise, COHR stock is priced at 59.39 times forward adjusted price-to-earnings and 8.98 times forward sales, well above both the broader sector averages and its own historical trading levels. At first glance, that premium may seem expensive and could give some investors pause. However, the market is not simply paying for what Coherent has achieved, but it is pricing in what the company could become. With AI-driven demand continuing to fuel its optical networking business, strong analyst confidence, and expectations for healthy double-digit revenue and earnings growth, investors appear willing to pay a premium for Coherent’s long-term growth story.

A Closer Look at Coherent’s Stellar Q3 Report

In May, Coherent reported its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, and that gave investors plenty to cheer about. The company comfortably beat Wall Street's expectations, showing that the AI infrastructure boom continues to translate into real business growth. Revenue climbed 21% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.81 billion, topping analysts’ estimates, as demand for AI data center infrastructure and high-speed optical networking solutions remained exceptionally strong.

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin improved to 39.6%, while EPS jumped 55% YOY to $1.41, comfortably beating the Street’s estimate.

The star of the quarter was the Data Center and Communications business, which contributed roughly 75.4% of total revenue. Sales in the segment surged 40.6% YOY to $1.36 billion as cloud providers continued investing heavily in high-speed optical transceivers to support expanding AI workloads.

CEO Jim Anderson said that Coherent is ramping up manufacturing capacity to keep pace with growing AI infrastructure demand worldwide. Backed by its broad photonics portfolio, global manufacturing footprint, and resilience initiatives, including support from Nvidia’s $2 billion investment to expand Coherent’s U.S. manufacturing capacity, the company believes it is well positioned to benefit from what management sees as a multi-year AI growth opportunity.

While the company is all set to release its quarterly earnings report next week, management’s outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter reflected that confidence. Coherent expects revenue between $1.91 billion and $2.05 billion, while forecasting non-GAAP gross margins of 39% to 41%. It also guided for non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.52 to $1.72.

Analysts tracking Coherent expect its Q4 revenue to be around $1.98 billion, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.43, up 93.2% YOY. For fiscal 2026, EPS is projected to rise by 75.4% YOY to $4.70 before growing by another 61.9% annually to $7.61 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Coherent Stock?

Analysts monitoring COHR are bullish, with consensus leaning heavily toward a “Strong Buy.” Out of 23 analysts, 16 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining six are playing it safe with a “Hold” rating.

The price targets also point to meaningful upside. The average target price of $388.25 implies 17.1% upside potential from current levels, while the Street-high target of $465 suggests COHR stock could rally as much as 40.2%, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company’s long-term AI-driven growth prospects.