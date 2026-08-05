Analysts See More Upside for PLTR Stock as Palantir's Explosive Growth Eases Competition and Valuation Concerns

For months, investors questioned whether Palantir Technologies (PLTR) could justify its premium valuation, especially as competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software market intensified. Those concerns, however, have largely taken a back seat following the company's blockbuster second-quarter results and significantly stronger-than-expected outlook.

Palantir continues to benefit from surging demand for its AI Platform (AIP), which is driving rapid growth in both revenue and profitability. The latest results suggest that the company is not only maintaining its leadership in the enterprise AI software market but is also widening its competitive advantage through strong customer adoption and execution.

The market reacted enthusiastically to the earnings report, sending Palantir shares up more than 29% on Aug. 4. The sharp rally reflects growing investor confidence that the company's earnings momentum can support its premium valuation. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts see further gains in the stock as Palantir's accelerating growth trajectory leaves room for upside.

Palantir’s Growth Is Accelerating

Palantir's latest results show that its business is growing faster. Second-quarter revenue climbed 93% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.94 billion, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth. The acceleration in its top line indicates that the demand for the company's AIP is strengthening despite competition concerns.

Customer spending remains robust on its platform. During the quarter, Palantir closed 220 contracts worth at least $1 million, including 98 deals exceeding $5 million and 73 deals worth more than $10 million. The growing number of large enterprise contracts indicates that customers are increasingly deploying Palantir's AI platform across broader operations.

Palantir’s U.S. Business Is Thriving Amid Competition Concerns

Palantir's strongest momentum continues to come from the U.S., where commercial and government agencies are rapidly expanding AI deployments. Its U.S. revenue jumped 115% YoY and 23% sequentially to $1.57 billion, accounting for the majority of total revenue. Existing customers are also spending substantially more, with trailing 12-month revenue from the company's top 20 customers increasing 67% to an average of $124 million per customer.

These figures suggest that Palantir is deepening relationships with its largest clients while continuing to attract new ones, thereby strengthening revenue visibility and supporting long-term growth.

Palantir's financial performance indicates it faces no competition. The company's AIP continues to gain traction as enterprises seek to operationalize large language models (LLMs). U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year and 28% sequentially to $764 million, making it one of the fastest-growing segments of the business.

Meanwhile, total remaining deal value in the U.S. commercial segment increased 124% year over year and 27% sequentially, indicating that future revenue growth remains well supported by a rapidly expanding backlog.

Customer acquisition also continued at a healthy pace. U.S. commercial customers rose to 653, up 35% YoY, demonstrating that growth is driven by both higher customer spending and a steadily expanding client base.

Government contracts remain another major pillar of Palantir's U.S. business. The U.S. government revenue rose 90% to $809 million. Management attributed the strong performance to continued execution on existing programs alongside new contract awards, reflecting growing demand for AI-enabled software across defense and government agencies.

Guidance Signals Growth Is Far From Peaking

Driven by exceptionally strong demand in the U.S. and rapidly growing interest in sovereign AI solutions, Palantir raised its full-year U.S. commercial revenue guidance to more than $3.42 billion, up from its previous forecast of $3.22 billion. The updated outlook implies growth of at least 134%.

The company also increased the midpoint of its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $8.15 billion, representing 82% YoY growth. Earlier, PLTR’s management projected 71% YoY growth in its top line.

Taken together, the revised guidance suggests that the current surge in demand will remain exceptionally strong over the coming quarters.

The Bottom Line on PLTR Stock

Palantir's latest results indicate that concerns about slowing growth or intensifying competition have yet to materialize in its financial performance. Accelerating revenue growth, record bookings, expanding customer relationships, and stronger guidance all point to sustained demand for its AI Platform.

While PLTR stock still trades at a premium valuation, Palantir is delivering the growth needed to support that multiple. The company continues converting AI demand into larger enterprise deployments while maintaining momentum in both commercial and government markets. Its solid growth trajectory indicates further upside in PLTR.

Analysts have a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating on PLTR stock. Their average price target of $188.85 suggests the stock could rise about 17% from current levels. Meanwhile, the highest price target of $255 indicates 58% upside potential.