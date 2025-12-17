Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Match Group's Stock Performance Compared to Other Communication Stocks?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Match Group Inc_ match with phone graphic by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Match Group Inc_ match with phone graphic by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Dallas, Texas-based Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is an online dating and social discovery company with a market cap of $7.7 billion. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of well-known dating platforms, including Tinder, Hinge, Match.com, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, and Meetic. 

Companies valued at $2 billion or more are typically classified as “mid-cap stocks,” and MTCH fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the internet content & information industry. The company generates revenue primarily through subscription fees and in-app purchases, and it focuses on leveraging technology, data analytics, and product innovation to enhance user engagement and monetize its global user base.

This online dating company has dipped 17.8% from its 52-week high of $39.20, reached on Aug. 15. Shares of MTCH have declined 13.9% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC1.6% drop during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

In the longer term, MTCH has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLC's 15.1% uptick over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MTCH are down 1.5%, compared to XLC’s 20.5% return. 

To confirm its bearish trend, MTCH has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, with minor fluctuations, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late September, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com 

On Nov. 4, MTCH delivered weaker-than-expected Q3 results, yet its shares surged 5.2% in the following trading session. The company’s total revenue increased 2.1% year-over-year to $914.3 million, but missed consensus estimates by a slight margin. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA fell 12% from the year-ago quarter to $301.4 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin falling by 500 basis points

MTCH has considerably outpaced its rival, Bumble Inc. (BMBL), which declined 58.1% over the past 52 weeks and 56.6% on a YTD basis. 

Despite MTCH’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $38.37, suggests a 19.1% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MTCH 32.22 -0.40 -1.23%
Match Group Inc
BMBL 3.53 +0.07 +2.02%
Bumble Inc
XLC 116.65 +0.08 +0.07%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 4
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 5
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot