How Is Match Group's Stock Performance Compared to Other Communication Stocks?

Dallas, Texas-based Match Group, Inc. ( MTCH ) is an online dating and social discovery company with a market cap of $7.7 billion . It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of well-known dating platforms, including Tinder, Hinge, Match.com, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, and Meetic.

Companies valued at $2 billion or more are typically classified as “mid-cap stocks,” and MTCH fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the internet content & information industry. The company generates revenue primarily through subscription fees and in-app purchases, and it focuses on leveraging technology, data analytics, and product innovation to enhance user engagement and monetize its global user base.

This online dating company has dipped 17.8% from its 52-week high of $39.20 , reached on Aug. 15. Shares of MTCH have declined 13.9% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 1.6% drop during the same time frame.

In the longer term, MTCH has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLC's 15.1% uptick over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MTCH are down 1.5%, compared to XLC’s 20.5% return.

To confirm its bearish trend, MTCH has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, with minor fluctuations, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late September, with slight fluctuations.

On Nov. 4, MTCH delivered weaker-than-expected Q3 results, yet its shares surged 5.2% in the following trading session. The company’s total revenue increased 2.1% year-over-year to $914.3 million, but missed consensus estimates by a slight margin. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA fell 12% from the year-ago quarter to $301.4 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin falling by 500 basis points .

MTCH has considerably outpaced its rival, Bumble Inc. ( BMBL ), which declined 58.1% over the past 52 weeks and 56.6% on a YTD basis.