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December Euro Currency Futures Present a Buying Opportunity. What to Know.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_
Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_

The daily chart for the December Euro currency futures (E6Z26) shows that prices have seen an upside breakout from a basing area at lower price levels. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture, as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending higher.

Fundamentally, the recent decline in crude oil (CBV26) prices is benefiting the Eurozone economy, which relies heavily on energy imports. Also, the recent lack of clarity over the Federal Reserve’s U.S. monetary policy has been greenback-bearish on the foreign exchange market.

A move in the December Euro currency futures above chart resistance at last week’s high of $1.1619 would give the bulls fresh power, and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $1.1900, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $1.1500.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission

(CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

1. Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CBV26 78.66 -0.70 -0.88%
Crude Oil Brent
E6Z26 1.16105 +0.00180 +0.16%
Euro FX

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