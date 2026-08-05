Teladoc Shares Plunged More Than 28% After Earnings. How to Play TDOC Here.

Teladoc Health (TDOC) just gave investors reason to rethink the turnaround story. Shares plunged more than 28% on July 30 after the company reported its second-quarter results and cut its full-year revenue outlook. TDOC stock had been gaining momentum earlier this year, but the latest report brought the BetterHelp problem back into focus.

The question now is whether this selloff creates an attractive entry point — or signals that Teladoc's recovery will take longer than investors previously expected. Let's take a closer look.

Teladoc's Earnings Were Mixed

Teladoc's Q2 revenue fell 4% year-over-year (YOY) to $606.9 million, below the roughly $615 million analysts had expected. So, the company did not beat on revenue.

The earnings picture was a little better. The company reported a net loss of $38.9 million, or $0.21 per share. The adjusted loss came in narrower than Wall Street had anticipated, giving investors at least one positive from the quarter.

The bigger problem was inside the business.

Integrated Care revenue increased 1% YOY to $394.3 million, while adjusted EBITDA for the segment rose 14% YOY to $65.2 million. The company's Integrate Care business continues to show signs of stability.

BetterHelp was a different story. Revenue for the segment dropped 12% YOY to $212.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA fell 96% to just $471,000. Customers are increasingly shifting toward insurance-covered therapy, but Teladoc does not yet have enough provider capacity to fully capture that demand.

That transition is creating a difficult period for the company.

Why Did TDOC Stock Fall So Hard?

The earnings miss alone does not explain the size of the recent decline in TDOC stock. The bigger issue is what Teladoc said about the rest of 2026.

Teladoc now expects full-year revenue of $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. That is below the previous forecast of $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion.

BetterHelp is also expected to decline 13% to 19% for the year. That is much weaker than the previous outlook for a 1% to 6.5% decline.

This changes the turnaround story. Investors had been hoping that the transition toward insurance-covered services would eventually improve BetterHelp's economics. Instead, the shift is creating a mismatch between demand and available provider capacity.

That does not mean BetterHelp cannot recover. It means investors may have to wait longer for a recovery to show up in the financial results.

Is Teladoc Stock Cheap?

Things get interesting when it comes to the valuation of TDOC stock. Teladoc's valuation has fallen sharply over the past several years. Before the latest selloff, the stock was already trading well below 1 times trailing sales. Historical data shows its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio at about 0.65 times in early July, compared with much higher levels in previous years.

That looks inexpensive at first glance. But investors should be careful with a low P/S multiple. Teladoc is still reporting losses, so the market is not simply valuing the company on its current revenue base. It is trying to determine whether those sales can eventually produce sustainable earnings and cash flow. Currently, Teladoc stock has a P/S ratio of 0.48 times.

Teladoc ended Q2 with about $774 million in cash and cash equivalents. Management also expects full-year free cash flow of $130 million to $170 million. That gives the company some financial flexibility while it works through the BetterHelp transition.

Wall Street Is Split on TDOC Stock

Analysts are far from united on Teladoc stock. Bank of America has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 price target, while Canaccord Genuity recently maintained a “Buy” rating and lifted its target to $11. Citi has a price target of $7.50 and a “Hold” rating.

At the same time, several analysts remain more cautious. UBS has a $6 target with a “Hold” rating, while Stifel has a “Hold” and a target of $5.50 per share.

That wide range tells investors something important. Wall Street does not have a clear view of how quickly Teladoc can recover, yet the mean price target of $7.65 suggests more than 15% potential upside from current levels.

All told, I think investors should treat TDOC as a turnaround stock rather than a traditional growth stock. The valuation is low, the balance sheet provides some cushion, and Integrated Care is showing improvement. Still, BetterHelp remains a major problem, and the guidance cut shows that the recovery may take longer than expected.