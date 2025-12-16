Barchart.com
Hogs Posting Turnaround Tuesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are trading with 75 to 90 cent gains in the nearbys on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was down $3.09 in the Tuesday morning report at $69.91. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 19 cents on December 12 at $82.99. 

Commitment of Traders data for November 25 showed managed money cutting back another 7,795 contracts from their net long in lean hog futures and options, to a net long of 50,193 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was 47 cents lower to $98.42 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 496,000 head. That was 8,000 head above last Monday and 9,327 head above the same Monday last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $84.600, up $0.750,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $89.700, up $0.775

May 26 Hogs  is at $93.375, up $0.875,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 89.625 +0.700 +0.79%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 84.650 +0.800 +0.95%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 93.375 +0.875 +0.95%
Lean Hogs

