Cattle Showing Steady Trade, as Feeders Extend Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay
Live cattle futures are trading steady to 25 cents lower so far on Tuesday. Cash trade was stronger last week, as most of the country was $230. Feeder cattle futures are up $2 to $3.10 so far on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 60 cents to $347.37 on December 12. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction showed 8,258 head sold. Feeders were $4-8 higher on the steers and steady to up $3 for heifers. Calves were $5-10 lower for steers and down $10-20 on heifers.

Commitment of Traders data for the week ending on November 25 showed managed money trimming 4,420 contracts from their net long to 92,911 contracts, the smallest since October 2024. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs were cutting back their net long by 1,382 contracts to 16,048 contracts.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in Tuesday morning’s report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $11.21. Choice boxes were up 78 cents to $360.24, while Select was $1.73 higher at $349.03. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 110,000 head on Monday. That was 5,000 head below last Monday and 6,934 head shy of the same Monday last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $230.675, down $0.150,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.325, down $0.225,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.000, down $0.025,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $343.025, up $3.100

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $337.150, up $2.300

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $335.800, up $2.025


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 230.325 +0.300 +0.13%
Live Cattle
LEG26 230.725 +0.175 +0.08%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 231.100 +0.275 +0.12%
Live Cattle
GFH26 337.550 +2.700 +0.81%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 343.175 +3.250 +0.96%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 336.300 +2.525 +0.76%
Feeder Cattle

