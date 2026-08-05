Wayfair Stock Is Up 57% in the Past Year, and Analysts Think It Can Keep Climbing

Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Wayfair (W), a leading online destination for furniture and home goods, appears to be regaining momentum after years of uneven demand across the home furnishings market. Its latest quarterly results indicate that stronger execution and steady business expansion are beginning to translate into measurable gains.

Shares of Wayfair jumped nearly 30% on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the company reported a strong top- and bottom-line beat for Q2 FY2026. Domestic revenue growth accelerated, while specialty retail brands posted nearly 20% year-over-year (YOY) growth. Luxury brand Perigold expanded more than 35%, pushing annual sales beyond $400 million .

Alongside improving sales, Wayfair is strengthening operations through technology and strategic expansion. Its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) pipeline for product imagery has cut traditional production costs by more than 99%, reducing expenses from $2 million to less than $10,000.

Meanwhile, new stores in Atlanta, Columbus, and the upcoming Denver location continue supporting customer acquisition and higher order values. With stronger execution, expanding operations, and growing customer traction, Wayfair has built a firmer foundation. So, let us see whether the company can sustain this momentum.

About Wayfair Stock

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Wayfair is an e-commerce retailer focused on home goods. With a market cap of $15.3 billion , the company offers furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through a portfolio of online brands, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Its stock has delivered strong returns across multiple time frames, reflecting improving investor confidence. Wayfair’s shares have climbed 56.75% over the past year and are up 15% year-to-date (YTD).

Momentum has strengthened further, with the stock gaining 82.7% over the last three months. Following its latest earnings results, the one-month return has advanced to 22.2%.

Despite the recent rally, Wayfair's valuation remains relatively balanced. W stock is currently trading at 41.02 times forward adjusted price-to-earnings, placing it above the industry average. However, it still sits below its own five-year average valuation multiple, suggesting a wise entry point in the stock.

Wayfair Surpasses Q2 Earnings

Wayfair's Q2 FY2026 results, released on Aug. 4, delivered encouraging signs across key operating and financial metrics. Revenue increased 7.5% YOY to $3.5 billion, surpassing analysts' estimate of $3.47 billion. The quarter also reflected continued market share gains in the United States, supported by a modest improvement in broader industry conditions.

The U.S. business remained the primary growth driver, with net revenue reaching $3.1 billion , up 8.7% YOY. Customer demand strengthened during the quarter as total orders climbed 6% YOY to 10.6 million. Repeat customers accounted for 80.2% of delivered orders, compared with 80.7% in Q2 FY2025.

Customer engagement also continued to improve, reinforcing the company's steady operating momentum. Active customers reached 21.7 million as of June 30, marking a 3.3% YOY increase. Meanwhile, last 12-month net revenue per active customer rose 4.2% to $596, highlighting stronger spending trends across Wayfair's customer base.

Profitability improved alongside revenue growth. Adjusted gross profit increased 7.1% from the prior year to $1 billion, while adjusted contribution profit climbed 8.5% to $539 million. Adjusted EPS rose 9.2% YOY to $0.95, exceeding Wall Street's expectation of $0.92.

The company generated $242 million in EBITDA, producing a 6.9% margin on net revenue, its strongest since 2021. Cash and equivalents totaled $1.1 billion, while total liquidity reached $1.6 billion.

Looking forward, management expects high-single-digit revenue growth in Q3 FY2026, reflecting confidence in continued market share gains. Analysts also project full-year FY2026 EPS to rise 148% YOY to $0.62, followed by FY2027 EPS of $1.43, representing 130.7% growth from the previous year.

What Do Analysts Expect for Wayfair Stock?

Analyst sentiment improved after Wayfair's latest results. Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski raised his price target on W stock to $108 from $87 while maintaining a “Hold” rating, citing an "impressive" Q3 outlook. He highlighted healthy four-wall store margins, a credible path to stronger international revenue growth, and rising wallet share among higher-income customers as key positives.

In addition, Truist Financial analyst Youssef Squali reaffirmed his bullish stance following Wayfair's Q2 2026 results. He maintained a “Buy” rating and increased his price target to $135 from $99, reflecting greater confidence in the company's improving operating performance and growth prospects.

Wall Street's broader view remains favorable, with Wayfair earning an overall rating of "Moderate Buy." Among 32 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend a "Strong Buy," two assign a "Moderate Buy," 13 suggest investors "Hold," and one rates it a "Strong Sell."