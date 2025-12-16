Barchart.com
Hogs Start the Week with Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Lean hog futures close the Monday session with losses of 40 to 67 cents, as contracts pulled off their early lows. Open intertest suggested long liquidation, dropping 2,618 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was up $1.40 in the Monday afternoon report at $72.68. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 23 cents on December 11 at $82.80.

Export Sales data showed a total of 44,900 MT of pork sold for 2025 on Monday morning, with 11,880 MT for 2026. Combined sales were a calendar year high. Shipments were 31,220 MT, a 3-week low.

Commitment of Traders data for November 25 showed managed money cutting back another 7,795 contracts from their net long in lean hog futures and options, to a net long of 50,193 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was 68 cents higher to $98.89 per cwt. The picnic primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 496,000 head. That was 8,000 head above last Monday and 9,327 head above the same Monday last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $83.850, down $0.675,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $88.925, down $0.600

May 26 Hogs  closed at $92.500, down $0.400,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

HEJ26 88.900s -0.025 -0.03%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 83.925 +0.075 +0.09%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 92.500s -0.400 -0.43%
Lean Hogs

