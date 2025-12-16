Barchart.com
Regency Centers Stock: Is REG Underperforming the Real Estate Sector?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Regency Centers Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Regency Centers Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Jacksonville, Florida-based Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is a prominent REIT. It owns, manages, and develops grocery-anchored shopping centers in affluent suburban areas across the U.S. With a market cap of $12.4 billion, Regency’s portfolio includes over 480 properties and community-focused spaces offering shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Regency fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the retail REIT industry.

Regency touched its three-year high of $78.18 on Mar. 4 and is currently trading 12.7% below that peak. Meanwhile, REG stock prices have declined 3.8% over the past three months, marginally lagging behind the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE3.3% dip during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Regency’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. REG stock prices have dropped 7.7% on a YTD basis and declined 9.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLRE’s marginal 59 bps uptick in 2025 and 4.5% dip over the past year.

REG stock has traded mostly below its 200-day moving average since early April, with some fluctuations, and plunged below its 50-day moving average in late October, underscoring its bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected revenues, Regency Centers’ stock prices declined 3.1% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 28. Continuing its accretive investments, the company has made over $750 million of capital investments on a YTD basis, which has helped improve the company’s property portfolio. Driven by strong growth in lease income, Regency’s overall revenues for the quarter increased 7.7% year-over-year to $387.6 million, beating the consensus estimates by 60 bps.

Meanwhile, the company’s Nariet FFO per share grew 7.5% year-over-year to $1.15, meeting Street’s expectations. Further, observing the increase in the same property NOI, the company raised its full-year earnings growth guidance. Following the initial dip, REG stock maintained a positive momentum in the subsequent trading session.

When compared to its peer, Regency has notably outperformed Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (FRT9.9% decline on a YTD basis and 11.7% drop over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 20 analysts covering the REG stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $79.79 suggests a 16.9% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

