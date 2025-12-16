Is LKQ Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Antioch, Tennessee-based LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize vehicles. With a market cap of $7.9 billion, LKQ operates through Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self-Service segments.
Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as "mid-cap stocks." LKQ fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the auto parts industry. It offers a wide range of replacement systems, components, and equipment for automobiles, trucks, and recreational vehicles.
Despite its notable strengths, LKQ stock has dropped 31.9% from its 52-week high of $44.82 touched on Mar. 10. Meanwhile, LKQ stock prices have dipped 3.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 5.5% uptick during the same time frame.
LKQ’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. LKQ stock prices have plunged 17% on a YTD basis and 19.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Dow’s 13.8% gains in 2025 and 10.5% returns over the past year.
LKQ stock has traded mostly below its 50-day moving average since late April, with some fluctuations, and consistently below its 200-day moving average since mid-June, underscoring its bearish trend.
LKQ’s stock prices gained 3.7% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Oct. 30. The company observed a 1.2% decrease in parts and services organic revenues and a 30 bps net negative impact of acquisitions and divestitures. However, due to a positive impact of forex translation, the company’s overall topline increased 1.3% year-over-year to $3.5 billion, which fell 84 bps below Street’s expectations.
Meanwhile, due to a slight contraction in net margins, the company’s adjusted EPS decreased 2.3% year-over-year to $0.84, but surpassed the consensus estimates by a notable 13.5%.
When compared to its peer, LKQ has significantly outperformed Mobileye Global Inc.’s (MBLY) 47.1% decline on a YTD basis and 39.8% plunge over the past 52 weeks.
Among the 10 analysts covering the LKQ stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $41.19 suggests an approximate 35% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.