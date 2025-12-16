Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is LKQ Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
LKQ Corp laptop and phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
LKQ Corp laptop and phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Antioch, Tennessee-based LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize vehicles. With a market cap of $7.9 billion, LKQ operates through Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self-Service segments.

Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as "mid-cap stocks." LKQ fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the auto parts industry. It offers a wide range of replacement systems, components, and equipment for automobiles, trucks, and recreational vehicles.

Despite its notable strengths, LKQ stock has dropped 31.9% from its 52-week high of $44.82 touched on Mar. 10. Meanwhile, LKQ stock prices have dipped 3.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5.5% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

LKQ’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. LKQ stock prices have plunged 17% on a YTD basis and 19.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Dow’s 13.8% gains in 2025 and 10.5% returns over the past year.

LKQ stock has traded mostly below its 50-day moving average since late April, with some fluctuations, and consistently below its 200-day moving average since mid-June, underscoring its bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

LKQ’s stock prices gained 3.7% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Oct. 30. The company observed a 1.2% decrease in parts and services organic revenues and a 30 bps net negative impact of acquisitions and divestitures. However, due to a positive impact of forex translation, the company’s overall topline increased 1.3% year-over-year to $3.5 billion, which fell 84 bps below Street’s expectations.

Meanwhile, due to a slight contraction in net margins, the company’s adjusted EPS decreased 2.3% year-over-year to $0.84, but surpassed the consensus estimates by a notable 13.5%.

When compared to its peer, LKQ has significantly outperformed Mobileye Global Inc.’s (MBLY47.1% decline on a YTD basis and 39.8% plunge over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 10 analysts covering the LKQ stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $41.19 suggests an approximate 35% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LKQ 30.52 -0.47 -1.52%
LKQ Corp
MBLY 10.54 -0.53 -4.79%
Mobileye Global Inc Cl A
$DOWI 48,416.56 -41.49 -0.09%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 1
Forget Palantir, This ‘Strong Buy’ AI Stock Beats PLTR on Value
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Here’s How to Properly Trade the Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Discount
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 4
As Tesla Gets Ready to Remove Its Robotaxi Safety Drivers and Launch New FSD Model, Should You Buy TSLA Stock Here?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
Inflation Data, AI Earnings and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot