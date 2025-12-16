Barchart.com
Is Camden Property Trust Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Camden Property Trust website and logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based Camden Property Trust (CPT) engages in the ownership, management, development, repositioning, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. With a market cap of $11.1 billion, Camden operates as one of the major owners of apartments in the United States.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Camden fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the residential REIT industry.

Despite its notable strengths, CPT stock prices have declined 17.3% from its 52-week high of $126.55 touched on Mar. 4. Meanwhile, CPT stock prices have declined 3.4% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX3.2% uptick during the same time frame.

Camden’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. CPT stock prices have declined 9.8% on a YTD basis and plunged 12.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the Nasdaq’s 19.4% surge in 2025 and 15.7% growth over the past year.

CPT stock has traded consistently below its 200-day moving average since May and mostly below its 50-day moving average since April, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bearish trend.

Camden Property Trust’s stock prices gained 2.5% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Nov. 6 and maintained a positive momentum for two subsequent trading sessions. The company has continued to observe high occupancy rates in its properties, leading to a 2.2% year-over-year growth in revenues to $395.7 million. However, this figure missed the Street’s expectations by 93 bps. Meanwhile, its core funds from operations (FFO) dipped 58 bps year-over-year to $1.70 per share, but surpassed the consensus estimates by 59 bps.

When compared to its peer, CPT has notably outperformed Invitation Homes Inc.’s (INVH15.9% decline on a YTD basis and 18.7% drop over the past year.

Among the 27 analysts covering the CPT stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $116.63 suggests an 11.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

