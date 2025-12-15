Hogs Fall Back on Monday

Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures close the Monday session with losses of 40 to 67 cents, as contracts pulled off their early lows. USDA’s national base hog price was up $1.40 in the Monday afternoon report at $72.68. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 23 cents on December 11 at $82.80.

Export Sales data showed a total of 44,900 MT of pork sold for 2025 this morning, with 11,880 MT for 2026. Combined sales were a calendar year high. Shipments were 31,220 MT, a 3-week low.

Commitment of Traders data for November 25 showed managed money cutting back another 7,795 contracts from their net long in lean hog futures and options, to a net long of 50,193 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was 68 cents higher to $98.89 per cwt. The picnic primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 496,000 head. That was 8,000 head above last Monday and 9,327 head above the same Monday last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $83.850, down $0.675,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $88.925, down $0.600